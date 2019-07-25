Parish Mission
On Monday, Aug. 5, Msgr. Charles Pope, from the Washington D.C. Archdiocese, will begin a three-day retreat here at St. Thomas. Msgr. Pope is a gifted speaker with an impressive resume. Please plan to attend this dynamic presentation beginning at 7 p.m.
Ladies, We’re Back!
Handbag Bingo is back again this year, and with a patriotic theme. The date is Thursday, Aug. 22. $25 tickets are on sale at the Parish Office. Provide a list of names for the tickets you buy. Get your friends together and plan on a fun night out.
50/50 Raffle, a Shore Thing
Our annual 50/50 raffle tickets are available for purchase during office hours for $20 per ticket. The prize structure is as follows: 1st Prize, 30% of ticket sales; 2nd Prize, 15% of ticket sales; and 3rd Prize, 5% of ticket sales. An additional prize drawing for a $200 gift certificate to the Chart House Restaurant is available to anyone purchasing three tickets at the same time. The drawing will take place on Sunday, Sept. 1 at noon.
August Anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in August is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us all share in your happiness.