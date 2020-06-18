St. Thomas the Apostle Church reopened the weekend of June 13 and 14. Based on directives from the bishop, our church and St. Philip Hall has opened at 30% capacity.
The following procedures are being implemented to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone:
• All congregants must wear a face covering. NO ONE without a mask or face covering will be allowed into the church.
• Only two Eighth Street doors will be open for entry, and hand sanitizers will be situated at those two entrance doors. Once capacity has been reached, the entry doors to the church and hall will be closed.
• Wait for a staff member to direct you to your seat. Six-foot social distancing rules are to be observed at all times, even in the parking lot.
The major change in the Mass celebration is to the distribution of communion. Communion will be distributed after the conclusion of the Mass, and congregants will then be directed to the exit doors by a staff member.
Remember that anyone who is in a questionable or compromised state of health or is reluctant to mingle with large groups of people is dispensed from attending Mass at the church, but is encouraged to watch the 9:30 a.m. livestream at home. Go to our St. Thomas website at StThomasBrigantine.org or Facebook for instructions on joining the livestream. On-site Masses will be 4 p.m. Saturday and 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Welcome back to our church, our refuge and our strength.
Farewell Father Jose
Our friend Father Jose Thomas is leaving Brigantine for a new assignment in Indiana. On Wednesday, June 24, you are invited to say goodbye to him at an outdoor reception in our parking lot. He will be there to meet and greet everyone between 6 and 8 p.m. Rain date will be Thursday, June 25th.
Eucharistic Procession
St. Thomas will hold a Eucharistic Procession, which is a public witness to the veneration of the most Holy Eucharist, 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 21. Father Ed Maher, Father Thomas and Deacon Len Long will process in a three-vehicle caravan, visiting homebound parishioners and blessing them with the monstrance. If you or a loved one is 65 or older, homebound or hesitant to return to Mass, please call the rectory at 609-266-2123 to request a visit. Leave your name, address and phone number and we will call and inform you when to expect the procession to visit your residence.
Parking lot rules
St. Thomas the Apostle Church is now open with limited capacity and we ask that you observe the following rules in the parking lot:
• All cars must face Eighth Street
• The lane closest to the church is for handicapped parking only
• Lanes with orange cones mean absolutely no parking
• Leave 8 feet between parked cars
• Arrive early, since the lot entrance will be secured when we reach our 30% capacity
Thank you for your cooperation and patience.
