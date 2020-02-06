4-Ever Young senior social gathering
If you are 60 years or older, come to St. Philip Hall noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, and enjoy a complimentary lunch. Celebrate America with patriotic songs, entertainment and more. Also, learn what’s new in Medicare 2020. This event is free and nondenominational, but an RSVP is requested by Friday, Feb. 14. Call Eileen at 609-948-5098 and, at the beep, leave your name and total number of attendees.
Sweetheart Breakfast
The Knights of Columbus is offering a pancake breakfast, including scrambled eggs, sausage, cinnamon buns and hot beverage, 8 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 9; $6 for adults and $3 for children. Stop in and treat your sweetheart to breakfast.
February Anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in February is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stabrig.org. Let us all share in your happiness.
