Columbus Day Parade
Come to the parking lot of St. Thomas Church on Saturday, Oct. 12, for the 2:30 p.m. kick off of our first Columbus Day parade. You can march from Eighth Street to Veterans Park with fellow Italian-Americans or non-Italian-Americans to pay tribute to Christopher Columbus. Stop in St. Philip Hall after the parade for a Columbus Day Dinner, which will include chicken parmigiana, Italian gravy, pasta, meatballs, salad, Italian bread and desserts. Remember to BYOB. Doors open at 5:15 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $20 and are on sale at the parish office.
KofC Yard Sale
The Knights of Columbus Yard Sale at 601 Bayshore Ave. takes place every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can drop off donations at the back of St. Philip Hall as usual, but no clothing or shoes please. Bring something old and buy something new or just come in to browse. We’ll be here every Saturday through October.
No Hospitality Sunday
Sorry to disappoint those who have been waiting for Hospitality Sundays to resume. You’ll have to wait another week since there is a social-event conflict this weekend. We will be back in business next weekend with coffee, doughnuts, and sticky buns plus blood pressure check ups from our nursing ministry.
October anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in October is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or email the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us all share in your happiness.
