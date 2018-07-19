Chicken Barbecue
Our Chicken Barbecue takes place this Sunday, July 22, at 4 p.m., so circle that date on your calendars. A chicken platter consisting of a half chicken, potato salad and corn on the cob costs $15. Hamburgers, hot dogs, water ice, homemade desserts, beer and other beverages will be available a la carte. There will also be kids' games, water slides, a dunk tank and basket raffles. Tickets for the chicken platter are still being sold at the parish office and after the weekend Masses, so pick yours up before the start of the barbecue.
Handbag Bingo
Our Beach Blanket Bingo is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 16, at 7 P.M. There will be ten standard games plus one special. A limited number of $25 tickets are still available for purchase at the parish office from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
July Anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in July is invited to notify the office so we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us all share in your happiness.