Parish Mission
On August 5, Msgr. Charles Pope, from the Washington D.C. Archdiocese, will begin a three-day retreat here at St. Thomas. Msgr. Pope is a gifted speaker with an impressive resume. Please plan to attend this dynamic presentation beginning on August 5 at 7 p.m.
Guess what?
The Knights of Columbus Yard Sale at 301 Bayshore Avenue will take place every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can drop off donations at the back of St. Philip Hall as usual, but no clothing or shoes please. Bring something old and buy something new, or just come in to browse. We’ll be here every Saturday.
Ladies, we’re back! Handbag Bingo
Handbag Bingo is back again this year and with a patriotic theme. The date is Thursday, Aug. 22. $25 tickets are on sale at the Parish Office. Provide a list of names for the tickets you buy. Get your friends together and plan on a fun night out. You can sponsor a handbag with a $100 donation by contacting the Parish office.
50/50 Raffle, a Shore Thing
Our annual 50/50 raffle tickets are available for purchase during office hours for $20 per ticket. The prize structure is as follows: 1st Prize, 30% of ticket sales; 2nd Prize, 15% of ticket sales; and 3rd Prize, 5% of ticket sales. An additional prize drawing for a $200 gift certificate to the Chart House Restaurant is available to anyone purchasing three tickets at the same time. The drawing will take place on Sunday, Sept. 1 at noon.
August anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in August is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us all share in your happiness.