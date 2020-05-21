Welcome to all our neighbors and visitors on this Memorial Day weekend. We invite you to view our live streaming mass on Sunday, May 24 at 9:30 a.m.
At this mass, because of the current restrictions, we will be celebrating the Ascension of Our Lord, a.k.a. Ascension Thursday. Please go to our St. Thomas website at StThomasBrigantine.org for instructions on joining the live-stream.
The priests and staff at St. Thomas are preparing a plan for the reopening and restoration of services in our church. Continue to check the website regularly for the latest news.
