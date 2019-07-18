Chicken Barbecue
Our Chicken Barbecue is Sunday, July 21 at 4 p.m.
50/50 Raffle, a Shore Thing
Our annual 50/50 raffle tickets are available for purchase during office hours, for $20 per ticket. The prize structure is as follows: 1st Prize, 30% of ticket sales; 2nd Prize, 15% of ticket sales; and 3rd Prize, 5% of ticket sales. An additional prize drawing for a $200 gift certificate to the Chart House is available to anyone purchasing three tickets at the same time. The drawing will take place on Sunday, Sept. 1 at noon.
Ladies, We’re Back! Handbag Bingo
Handbag Bingo is back again this year, and with a patriotic theme. The event will take place Thursday, Aug. 22, and $25 tickets will go on sale starting Thursday, July 25 in the parish office. Get your friends together and plan on a fun night out.
July Anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in July is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us all share in your happiness.