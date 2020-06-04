Welcome to all our parishioners and summer visitors. We invite you to view our live-streaming Mass every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. while COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Go to our St. Thomas website at StThomasBrigantine.org for instructions on joining the live stream.
While on the website you can read our weekly bulletin and find the latest news and announcements from the church. Example: May 31 was our pastor’s 39th anniversary of his ordination! Kudos to Fr. Ed.
We have submitted a re-opening plan to the bishop and have been given the green light to reopen our church on June 13 and 14. Masses will be on Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Anyone who is in a questionable or compromised state of health or is reluctant to mingle with large groups of people is dispensed from attending Mass at the church, but is encouraged to watch the live-stream at home.
There will be changes to our procedures and building necessitated by the virus, so please check this newspaper and our website regularly for our latest news.
