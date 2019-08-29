Winter Mass schedule

Beginning Sunday, Sept. 8, the winter Mass schedule will be in effect. Sunday Masses will be at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. The Saturday Mass schedule remains the same.

Labor Day yard sale

The Knights of Columbus Yard Sale at 601 Bayshore Ave. takes place on Saturday, Aug. 31, and every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can drop off donations at the back of St. Philip Hall as usual, but no clothing or shoes please. Bring something old and buy something new or just come in to browse. We’ll be here every Saturday.

50/50 Raffle, a Shore Thing

Well over $17,000 has been accumulated in our annual 50/50 raffle. The drawing takes place on Sunday, Sept. 1, at noon. Thank you and good luck to all those ticket holders.

August anniversaries

Anyone celebrating an anniversary in August is invited to notify the office so we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or email the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us all share in your happiness.

