Winter Mass schedule
Beginning Sunday, Sept. 8, the winter Mass schedule will be in effect. Sunday Masses will be at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. The Saturday Mass schedule remains the same.
Labor Day yard sale
The Knights of Columbus Yard Sale at 601 Bayshore Ave. takes place on Saturday, Aug. 31, and every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can drop off donations at the back of St. Philip Hall as usual, but no clothing or shoes please. Bring something old and buy something new or just come in to browse. We’ll be here every Saturday.
50/50 Raffle, a Shore Thing
Well over $17,000 has been accumulated in our annual 50/50 raffle. The drawing takes place on Sunday, Sept. 1, at noon. Thank you and good luck to all those ticket holders.
August anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in August is invited to notify the office so we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or email the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us all share in your happiness.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.