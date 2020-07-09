Knights of Columbus Yard Sale
The KofC store located at 601 Bayshore Ave. is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drop off unwanted but usable items from your closets at the store. For larger items contact the Parish Office and leave your name and phone number. A member of the Knights will contact you. No clothing or shoes please. Many thanks for your past generous donations and support of this sale.
Summer Update
Our parish is back in business with a full schedule of summer weekend Masses, but with limited seating and social distancing as required by the diocese. The church and the hall can accommodate only 30% of their capacity but an additional 5:30 p.m. Mass is offered on Sunday evenings as an alternative to the morning Masses. The weekend Mass schedule is: 4 p.m. Saturday and 7, 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m., and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The 5:30 Mass replaces the summer 10 a.m. Mass previously celebrated in the Community School.
Rosary for Peace
The Tuesday evening Rosary for Peace has resumed at the outdoor shrine. Join us at 7 p.m. for the recitation of the rosary, but please remember to bring your own lawn chair and mask.
July Anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in July is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stabrig.org. Let us all share in your happiness.
