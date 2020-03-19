FaithFULL Food Drive

Throughout Lent, St. Thomas is again collecting nonperishable foods for delivery to the South Jersey Food Bank. This is an ongoing collection which will be delivered to the food bank Sunday, March 22. Please be generous to those in need and place your donations at the designated collection sites.

Taste and “See”

It’s time to think about Easter candy, and this weekend you’ll be able to sample some of the finest chocolate made, See’s Candies. Come to St. Philip Hall after any weekend Mass, March 21 or 22, and taste for yourself. Order forms will be on hand and candy will be available for pick up on Saturday, April 4, just in time for Easter.

March anniversaries

Anyone celebrating an anniversary in March is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stabrig.org. Let us all share in your happiness.

Load comments