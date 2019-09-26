KofC Yard Sale
The Knights of Columbus Yard Sale at 601 Bayshore Avenue takes place every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can drop off donations at the back of St. Philip Hall as usual, but no clothing or shoes please. Bring something old and buy something new or just come in to browse. We’ll be here every Saturday through October.
Community Prayer Breakfast
The annual Community Prayer Breakfast takes place on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 to 11 a.m. in St. Philip Hall. The guest speaker this year is Lu Ann Cahn, award winning journalist and motivational speaker. She has a personal, inspirational story to share with our community, one that should resonate with everyone in attendance. Breakfast tickets costing $20 can be purchased from Mike (609-220-7677) or Eileen (609-948-5098).
September Anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in September is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us all share in your happiness.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.