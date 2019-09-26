KofC Yard Sale

The Knights of Columbus Yard Sale at 601 Bayshore Avenue takes place every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can drop off donations at the back of St. Philip Hall as usual, but no clothing or shoes please. Bring something old and buy something new or just come in to browse. We’ll be here every Saturday through October.

Community Prayer Breakfast

The annual Community Prayer Breakfast takes place on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 to 11 a.m. in St. Philip Hall. The guest speaker this year is Lu Ann Cahn, award winning journalist and motivational speaker. She has a personal, inspirational story to share with our community, one that should resonate with everyone in attendance. Breakfast tickets costing $20 can be purchased from Mike (609-220-7677) or Eileen (609-948-5098).

September Anniversaries

Anyone celebrating an anniversary in September is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us all share in your happiness.

Load comments