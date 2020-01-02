The Knights of Columbus conducted a poster contest for the second graders in the CCD program. Keep Christ in Christmas was the theme and the posters were quite creative and artistic. Prizes were awarded to Natalie, Gianna and Finn for their first, second and third place posters. Honorable mention prizes went to Elizabeth, Brielle, Marren, Maerose, Johanna, Isabelle, Kayleigh, Kamila, Miriam, Ceana and Daniel. Our thanks to Brigantine Seaside Market for providing the ice cream prize packages.
TRENDING NOW
-
Bader Field, where word 'airport' was coined, once hosted luminaries of flight — A look back at Atlantic County history
-
Atlantic City Electric proposes expanded electric vehicle support
-
Memorial planned for fellow veteran, rider
-
Mistletoe a semi-parasite that grows in N.J. — Cultivating Thoughts
-
AtlantiCare gingerbread contest winner features hospital of Decembers past
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
FENCE Vinyl & Wood, Aluminum & Chainlink RAILING Vinyl & Aluminum Cable & Gl…
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.