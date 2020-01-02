010220_bri_stthomaskids stthomas
PROVIDED / Lynne Flanagan

The Knights of Columbus conducted a poster contest for the second graders in the CCD program. Keep Christ in Christmas was the theme and the posters were quite creative and artistic. Prizes were awarded to Natalie, Gianna and Finn for their first, second and third place posters. Honorable mention prizes went to Elizabeth, Brielle, Marren, Maerose, Johanna, Isabelle, Kayleigh, Kamila, Miriam, Ceana and Daniel. Our thanks to Brigantine Seaside Market for providing the ice cream prize packages.

