Winter Mass Schedule

Beginning this Sunday, Sept. 8, the winter mass schedule will be in effect. Sunday masses will be at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. The Saturday mass schedule remains the same.

KofC Yard Sale

The Knights of Columbus Yard Sale at 601 Bayshore Avenue takes place every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can drop off donations at the back of St. Philip Hall as usual, but no clothing or shoes please. Bring something old and buy something new or just come in to browse. We’ll be here every Saturday through October.

Women’s Club Fashion Show

The Women’s Club of St. Thomas is pleased to announce its fourth annual Fashion Show and luncheon which takes place on Sunday, Sept. 29 at the Laguna Grill. Fashions presented by Chico’s Atlantic City. Tickets cost $35 and can be reserved by calling Pat at 609-266-3909 or Nancy at 609-266-5896.

September Anniversaries

Anyone celebrating an anniversary in September is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us all share in your happiness.

A Shore Thing Raffle Winners

St. Thomas the Apostle Church held its summer raffle on September 1st and the lucky winners are:

1st Prize: $6,396 Chris Pizza

2nd Prize: 3,198 P. Curtis

3rd Prize: 1,066 Jeff Crindle

Joanne Messick was the winner of the Chart House Restaurant certificate. Thank you to all 1,066 ticket holders who supported this raffle.

