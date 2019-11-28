Christmas Candy Sale

The Knights of Columbus is again offering See’s Candies for this Christmas season. Orders are now being accepted and forms are available from Paul Tomlin or other members of the knights. Payment can be made by cash or check at time of pickup 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14th. For further ordering information contact Paul Tomlin via email at ptomlin22@hotmail.com or call 609-992-2129. Don’t delay — cut-off for ordering is Dec. 6 to ensure timely delivery.

Annual Cookie Walk

The Women’s Club of St. Thomas’ annual Cookie Walk and Santa’s Gift Shop take place 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 in St. Philip Hall. Choose your cookies from a varied array, and then shop the vendors, who will have their specialty items on display. Cookies will sell for $8 a box, and if all cookies are sold early, the vendors will still remain until noon for your holiday shopping pleasure. Stop by and pick up your Christmas cookies and last minute gifts.

Calendar Raffle

The calendars are available for purchase at the Parish Office or after the weekend Masses. They make a wonderful gift for Christmas and are a very good investment, only $20 buys 91 chances to win, from Jan. 1 through March 31. And if you win, your name goes back into the drum for future drawings! It’s a win-win.

December Anniversaries

Anyone celebrating an anniversary in December is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stabrig.org. Let us all share in your happiness.

