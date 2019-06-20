50/50 Raffle, a Shore Thing
Our annual 50/50 raffle tickets are available for purchase during office hours for $20 per ticket. The prize structure is as follows:
1st Prize: 30% of ticket sales
2nd Prize: 15% of ticket sales
3rd Prize: 5% of ticket sales
An additional prize drawing for a $200 gift certificate to the Chart House Restaurant is available to anyone purchasing three tickets at the same time. The drawing will take place at noon Sunday, Sept. 1.
Calling all Volunteers
Our chicken barbecue scheduled for July 21 is in the planning stage, and we are seeking volunteers for the many committees that will work together to make this event a success. Please consider signing up for one of those committees by calling the office. Many hands make light work!
June Anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in June is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us all share in your happiness.