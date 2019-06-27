Knights of Columbus Yard Sale
Independence Day is coming and so is the KofC yard sale, 9 a.m. to noon Friday and Saturday, July 5 and 6, at 601 Bayshore Ave. Now is the time to pick up beach and lawn items at bargain prices. Drop off unwanted but usable items from your closets at the back of St. Philip Hall, on Seventh Street, Monday through Saturday any time until noon. No clothing or shoes please. Many thanks for your past generous donations and support of this sale. For large item donations, please call the office.
Chicken barbecue
Our annual chicken barbecue takes place, rain or shine, on Sunday, July 21, starting at 4 p.m. Admission is free and hamburgers, hot dogs, beverages and desserts can be purchased a la carte. Chicken platters consisting of ½ chicken, corn on the cob and cole slaw cost $15 and can be purchased in advance at the Parish Office. Chickens provided by Rodeo Catering. There will be kids’ activities including water slides, face painting and more. Everyone will be entertained by live music performed by Jackie and the Gents. Mark this date on your calendar!
50/50 Raffle, a Shore Thing
Our annual 50/50 raffle tickets are available for purchase during office hours for $20 per ticket. The prize structure is as follows: first prize: 30% of ticket sales; second prize: 15% of ticket sales; and third prize: 5% of ticket sales. An additional prize drawing for a $200 gift certificate to the Chart House Restaurant is available to anyone purchasing 3 tickets at the same time. The drawing will take place at noon Sunday, Sept. 1.
July anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in July is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us all share in your happiness.