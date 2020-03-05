FaithFULL Food Drive
Throughout Lent, St. Thomas is again collecting nonperishable foods for delivery to the South Jersey Food Bank. This is an ongoing collection that will be delivered to the Food Bank on March 22. Please be generous to those in need and place your donations at the designated collection sites.
Hospitality Sunday
This Sunday, March 8, is Hospitality Sunday, and coffee and doughnuts will be served in St. Philip Hall after all the morning Masses. Join your friends and neighbors for a little breakfast treat after Mass, catch up on the local news and have your blood pressure checked at the same time — all free of charge.
February Anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in February is invited to notify the office so we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stabrig.org. Let us all share in your happiness.
