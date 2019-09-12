Flu Clinic

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, Walgreen’s, formerly Rite-Aid, will offer flu vaccinations in St. Philip Hall from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Post this date on your calendar and come out to get your protection against the flu for this year. No appointment necessary, just show up with your ID and medical cards.

KofC Yard Sale

The Knights of Columbus Yard Sale at 601 Bayshore Ave. takes place every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can drop off donations at the back of St. Philip Hall as usual, but no clothing or shoes please. Bring something old and buy something new or just come in to browse. We’ll be here every Saturday through October.

Women’s Club Fashion Show

The Women’s Club of St. Thomas is pleased to announce its fourth annual Fashion Show and luncheon, which takes place Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Laguna Grill and Rum Bar. Fashions presented by Chico’s Atlantic City. Tickets cost $35 and can be reserved by calling Pat at 609-266-3909 or Nancy at 609-266-5896.

September anniversaries

Anyone celebrating an anniversary in September is invited to notify the office so we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or email the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us all share in your happiness.

