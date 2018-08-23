KofC Yard Sale
The KofC is holding a yard sale from 8 a.m. to noon. Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. Donations of small items can be dropped off at the back of St. Philip Hall during the coming week. No clothing or shoes please. Call the office at 609-266-2123 for large item pickup.
August Anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in August is invited to notify the office so we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us all share in your happiness.