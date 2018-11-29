Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

St. Thomas Parish News

Cookie Walk and Santa’s Gift Shoppe

Come to St. Philip Hall on Saturday, Dec. 15, to buy some of the best Christmas cookies, homemade by the Women’s Club of St. Thomas. Why do the baking when we’ve done it for you? Cookies will be sold in bakery boxes at $8 per pound. Vendor’s Christmas wares will also be on display for last minute Christmas shopping. After all your shopping, stop by our Cocoa Cafe and get yourself a hot chocolate treat. Everyone is welcome to enjoy this special event, which runs from 9 a.m. to noon.

Calendar Club raffle

Our 3-month calendars are now available for purchase. $20 will buy a calendar for January, February and March 2019 (a 90-day period). There will be daily drawings for the prize amount indicated on each day. Prizes range from $50 to $100 and winners names will be published. After each daily drawing the winning name will be re-deposited for future drawings, so you may win more than once. This calendar will make a wonderful holiday gift — a gift that keeps on giving. The calendars can be purchased at the Parish Office, Monday through Friday, during office hours and after all weekend masses.

Red Cross blood drive

The Knights of Columbus of St. Thomas will again sponsor a Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, in St. Philip Hall. Please call 800-REDCROSS or see redcrossblood.org to make an appointment to donate, but walk-ins are always welcome.

November anniversaries

Anyone celebrating an anniversary in November is invited to notify the office so we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us all share in your happiness.

