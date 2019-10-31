All Souls Remembrance Mass/Hospitality Sunday
On Sunday, Nov. 10 at 11 a.m., a remembrance mass will be offered for all those who died in the past year and had a funeral here at St. Thomas. If you are related to one of those people and wish to participate in this loving tribute, arrive at the church by 10:45 a.m. for instructions. Immediately following the mass, there will be coffee and doughnuts served in St. Philip Hall.
4-Ever Young Senior Social Gathering
If you are 60 years or older, come to St. Philip Hall on Thursday, Nov. 22 from noon to 1:30 p.m. and enjoy a complimentary hot lunch. There will be a performance by magician Randy Forster who will delight you with amazing tricks and illusions. This event is free and non-denominational, but an RSVP is requested. Call Eileen at 609-948-5098 and, at the beep, leave your name and total number of attendees.
Thanksgiving Interfaith Service
This year, the prayer service will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Temple Beth Shalom, 4419 Brigantine Ave. and will be hosted by Rabbi Gerald R. Fox and his congregation. The service begins at 7:30 p.m. and concludes with refreshments. All are invited to offer thanks together as a community.
RCIA - searching for a spiritual "home"?
It’s not too late. Our "no strings" inquiry began on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Absecon. Ideal for learning about Catholicism, and for Catholics who want to come home and have not yet received Eucharist and/or Confirmation. We have prayer, faith sharing, and development of wisdom and knowledge in the Catholic faith. Contact St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish at 609-641-1480 or St. Thomas the Apostle Parish at 609-266-2123 for additional information.
November anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in November is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stabrig.org. Let us all share in your happiness.
