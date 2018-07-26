Red Cross Blood Drive

The Knights of Columbus of St. Thomas will again be hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive on Tuesday, Aug. 7 from 2 to 9 p.m. in St. Philip Hall. Please call (800) REDCROSS to make an appointment to donate.

Handbag Bingo

Our Beach Blanket Bingo is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. There will be 10 standard games plus one special. There are a limited number of $25 tickets still available for purchase at the parish office from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

August Anniversaries

Anyone celebrating an anniversary in August is invited to notify the office so we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us all share in your happiness.

