FaithFULL food drive
Beginning Sunday, Feb. 23, and throughout Lent, St. Thomas is again collecting nonperishable foods for delivery to the South Jersey Food Bank. This is an on-going collection which will be delivered to the food bank on March 22. Please be generous to those in need and place your donations in the designated collection basket.
Ash Wednesday
Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26, is the start of the penitential season of Lent, and symbolic ashes will be distributed at the 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Masses. Ashes will also be distributed at prayer services at noon and 4 p.m.
February anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in February is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stabrig.org. Let us all share in your happiness.
