Knights of Columbus yard sale
The KofC is holding a yard sale on July 6 and 7 from 8 a.m. to noon at the 601 Bayshore location. Bring something old and buy something new or just stop in and browse. All proceeds benefit worthy KofC causes.
Parish mission
On July 15-17 at 7 P.M. there will be a special event here in St. Thomas. Father Bill Garrott, OP, will present a mission which aims to help parishioners enter more deeply into the love of the Holy Trinity and experience God’s merciful touch through the sacraments. Each evening will have a different theme but each will close with a special blessing and the opportunity for confession. As a unique twist, Father brings his own musical instruments to accompany his sermons. The mission is open to everyone from age eight to eighty. Please mark your calendars with these special dates.
Chicken Barbecue returns
Our Chicken Barbecue takes place Sunday, July 22, at 4 p.m., so mark that date on your calendars. A chicken platter consisting of ½ chicken, potato salad and corn on the cob costs $15. Other tasty items are available a la carte. Tickets for the chicken platter are now for sale at the parish office, Monday through Friday, 9:30-4 and after all weekend Masses.
Handbag Bingo
Our Beach Blanket Bingo is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 16, at 7 p.m. There will be ten standard games plus one special. $25 tickets will go on sale at the office beginning on July 9. Mark these important dates on your calendar too.
July Anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in July is invited to notify the office so we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us all share in your happiness.