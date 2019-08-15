KofC Blood Drive
The Knights of Columbus is sponsoring a blood drive on Tuesday, Aug. 20 in St. Philip Hall, from 1 to 6 p.m. Visit redcrossblood.org to register and use sponsor code St. Thomas or call 1-800-RED CROSS. Walk-ins are welcome too. All donors will receive a free medium coffee and doughnut from Dunkin and a $5 e-gift card from amazon.com
Yard sale
The Knights of Columbus Yard Sale at 601 Bayshore Avenue takes place every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can drop off donations at the back of St. Philip Hall as usual, but no clothing or shoes please. Bring something old and buy something new or just come in to browse. We’ll be here every Saturday.
50/50 Raffle, a Shore Thing
Well over $10,000 has been accumulated in our annual 50/50 raffle. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to win big. Tickets are available for purchase during office hours for $20 apiece. The prize structure is as follows: 1st Prize, 30% of ticket sales; 2nd Prize, 15% of ticket sales; and 3rd Prize, 5% of ticket sales. An additional prize drawing for a $200 gift certificate to the Chart House Restaurant is available to anyone purchasing three tickets at the same time. The drawing takes place on Sunday, Sept. 1 at noon.
August anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in August is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us all share in your happiness.