St. Thomas Parish Weekly News

Knights of Columbus Yard Sale

It’s that time of year when people shop for beach and lawn items, and, of course, jewelry of all kinds. This weekend, from 9 a.m. to noon June 14 and 15 you can shop at 601 Bayshore Avenue. We welcome all types of donations including household, tools, bikes, toys, etc., but we cannot accept clothing or shoes. Come in and browse; bring something and buy something. Rain date is Sunday, June 16. Many thanks for your past generous donations and support of this sale.

50/50 Raffle, a Shore Thing

Our annual 50/50 raffle tickets are available for purchase during office hours for $20 per ticket. The prize structure is as follows: 1st Prize: 30% of ticket sales, 2nd Prize: 15% of ticket sales, 3rd Prize: 5% of ticket sales. An additional prize drawing for a $200 gift certificate to the Chart House Restaurant is available to anyone purchasing three tickets at the same time. The drawing will take place on Sunday, Sept. 1 at noon.

Calling all Volunteers

Our chicken barbecue scheduled for July 21 is in the planning stage and we are seeking volunteers for the many committees that will work together to make this a success. Please consider signing up for one of those committees by calling the office. Many hands make light work.

June Anniversaries

Anyone celebrating an anniversary in June is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us all share in your happiness.

Summer Mass Schedule

June 29 – September 1

WEEKENDS

Saturday: 4 p.m.

Sunday: 7, 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m.

North School Auditorium (NS) 10 a.m.

WEEKDAYS

Monday through Saturday: 8:30 a.m.

