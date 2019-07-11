Chicken Barbecue
Our annual chicken barbecue takes place, rain or shine, on Sunday, July 21st, starting at 4 p.m. Admission is free and hamburgers, hot dogs, beverages and desserts can be purchased a la carte. Chicken platters consisting of ½ chicken, corn on the cob and coleslaw cost $15 and can be purchased in advance at the Parish Office and after weekend masses. Chickens provided by Rodeo Catering. There will be kids’ activities including water slides, face painting and more. Everyone will be entertained by LIVE music performed by Jackie and the Gents. Mark this special event on your calendar!
50/50 Raffle, a Shore Thing
Our annual 50/50 raffle tickets are available for purchase during office hours for $20 per ticket. The prize structure is as follows: 1st Prize: 30% of ticket sales, 2nd Prize: 15% of ticket sales, 3rd Prize: 5% of ticket sales. An additional prize drawing for a $200 gift certificate to the Chart House Restaurant is available to anyone purchasing 3 tickets at the same time. The drawing will take place on Sunday, September 1st at 12 noon.
July Anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in July is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us all share in your happiness.