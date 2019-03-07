St. Thomas prepares for St. Patrick's Day Dinner and Dancing

Get your Irish dancing skills on and enjoy your favorite Irish dishes at St. Thomas the Apostle Church's St. Patrick's Day Dinner and Dancing event 6 p.m. Saturday, March 16.
Guests will arrive at 6 p.m. and be treated to cheese and crackers and a crudites platter, then to a traditional Irish dinner, with staples including corned beef and cabbage, red bliss potatoes, beef shepherd's pie and corned beef sliders, all topped off with dessert. Guests are encouraged to BYOB.
In addition to food, attendees will enjoy DJ entertainment and dancing. Tickets are $25. St. Thomas the Apostle Church with St. Philip's Hall are at 331 Eighth St., Brigantine. For tickets, call 609-266-3954.