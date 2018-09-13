Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is the process by which people wishing to either become Catholic or return to the Catholic Church are instructed in the tenets of the Faith. The initial stage is an Inquiry period, a time to ask questions and resolve issues. No commitment is made at this time. Advanced instruction takes place after the Inquiry period and culminates in the acceptance into the Church and the reception of the Sacraments during the Easter Vigil of 2019. Instruction will be on Tuesday Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Absecon, and every Tuesday thereafter. Anyone wishing to begin this process please contact Deacon Leonard Long at 609-335-6470.
St. Thomas RCIA
Jacklyn McQuarrie
I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.
