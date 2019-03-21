St. Thomas representatives to attend Convocation of Catholic Leaders

Bishop Dennis J. Sullivan of the Camden Diocese, which encompasses all of South Jersey, has declared a four-day conference for all pastors and lay representatives from every parish within his diocese.
Its purpose is to renew and enliven local churches, and to determine the means to reach out to the disenfranchised members of our communities. It is hoped that the convocation will have a profound effect, both spiritually and practically, on the future of the diocese.
This ambitious gathering will take place at Harrah’s Resort from March 25 through 28.
Ten representatives from St. Thomas the Apostle parish will participate, along with pastor the Rev. Edward Maher and Deacon Leonard Long.