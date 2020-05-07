St. Thomas the Apostle has launched a new YouTube channel to livestream Sunday Mass to all parishioners providing that 1,000 people subscribe. Share the news with your friends and neighbors and sign in to YouTube at 11 o’clock to observe the Sunday Mass. Follow these steps to subscribe:
1. Open the YouTube app or go to m.youtube.com
2. Sign in to YouTube
3. If you’re on the Home tab: Below the video whose channel you want to subscribe to, tap the channel icon. Tap Subscribe
4. If you’re watching a video whose channel you want to subscribe to, below the video, tap Subscribe
If you want to watch Mass on your Smart TV, use the Xfinity remote control to find YouTube. Follow the step by step instructions at the following website: xfinity.com/support/articles/x1-youtube-app-overview
Remember that 1,000 subscribers will enable us to continue using YouTube to provide Mass from our beloved church each Sunday.
