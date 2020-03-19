NORTHFIELD — The Carinne Leisey-Gulati agency at 2303 New Road is officially open, State Farm announced.
The grand opening celebration event was Feb. 14 and was attended by Mayor Erland Chau, Councilwoman Barbara Anne Madden and Greater Atlantic City Chamber President Michael Chait.
Prior to becoming a State Farm agent, Leisey-Gulati accrued over 16 years’ experience in big box retail management. Leisey-Gulati has dedicated her career to championing the associate and customer experience through platinum-level customer service and engagement.
Leisey-Gulati is a longtime New Jersey resident, originally from Pennsylvania, where she graduated magna cum laude from Drexel University. Now she looks forward to serving the community in insurance and financial services.
Leisey-Gulati’s office includes office manager Kenneth Moore, licensed team members April Caswell and Ranny Gulati, and customer relations specialist Brenda Armour. The team is prepared to serve customers in English, Hindi and Urdu.
Leisey-Gulati, her husband Ranny and three girls Cienna, 9, Olivia, 9, and Dalia, 7, are very active in the community with school, swimming and ballet. Leisey-Gulati is a member of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber and the New Jersey Apartment Association.
“My goal is to help the families of the community protect what is important to them through education, understanding and expertise. Together we will create plans for life-changing wishes and wants; to be prepared for tomorrow’s uncertainties,” Leisey-Gulati said. “Being a State Farm agent fuels my desire to make a difference in the lives of the people around me.”
“Being a part of this company has allowed me to witness first-hand how much State Farm cares about people,” Caswell said. “I love seeing the smiling faces when I’m able to help my customers achieve their goals.”
