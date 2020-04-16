This month’s Beauty Bits should be the last part of a 3 part color series. However, in light of the current situation, I decided on a different message. It seems nothing is as it should have been for any of us, so I feel it is only appropriate to address an ongoing question that is plaguing the beauty industry.
“Can you make house calls or do hair at your home?”
No, we can’t, and believe me, we so wish we could. At this time, and since late afternoon on Thursday, March 19, salons and stylists in New Jersey have not been earning money or creating gorgeous hair, and we miss all of you! We love our industry and we love our clients!
Professional stylists and owners all over the world are currently following shut-down orders that were made mandatory for our industry. Many people do not understand that we are licensed in most states by the Division of Consumer Affairs and governed in part by the Board of Health. We cannot contribute to the spread of this virus by serving clients. Our licenses and livelihood are at risk if this is not followed. Many states and countries are instilling stiff penalties and fines to those who get caught. In many places it is considered a Class II misdemeanor for both the person receiving and the person providing the service and is punishable by law. Most product distributors are not shipping to salons to help stop those who are being noncompliant or possibly causing even more liability by mixing “touch up kits” for at-home application. Professional color companies are pulling out of noncompliant salons. They do not condone professional products knowingly being put in the hands of the untrained general public.
Honestly everyone, it can wait! People are risking their lives inside hospitals, ambulances, nursing homes and prisons. Even those in the delivery industry, grocery stores, liquor stores and convenience stores are risking their health and the health of their families because they are considered essential.
Hey — stylists are waiting too! Most are letting their roots go, their styles grow out, and their eyebrows grow in! We are right there with you, roots, bushy eyebrows and all.
We will see you as soon as we can re-open. In fact, we can’t wait to spend time with you and to give you some TLC. Please, please stay home, stay healthy and we will stay home and stay healthy for you. Until we can see you again: We miss you and hope you will wait until we can see each other again!
Beauty Bits by Kelly Herbst appears monthly. Herbst is a professional cosmetologist and beauty educator and owner of The Hair Studio of Ocean City. You can submit questions to her at kellyh99@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.