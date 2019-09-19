Want to learn to be an active listener and reach out to others in a Christian Way? Saint Katharine Drexel Parish at 6075 West Jersey Ave. in Egg Harbor Township will host a Stephen Ministry Workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 28. The program is open to anyone and not limited to township residents. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Refreshments will be served.
The workshop consists of three sessions designed to enhance caregiving skills and explore ways to expand a caring ministry. The first session pertains to ministering in times of grief. The second session is an introduction to the Stephen Series — a system of lay caring ministry. The third session will explore how to give care in a distinctly Christian way.
Over the last 35 years, more than 1,000 congregations within the U.S. have developed successful Stephen Ministries.
The workshop presenter is Amity Haugk, of Stephen Ministries St. Louis.
The cost is $15 per person; $50 for four attendees from the same congregation. For registration and information, see www.stephenministry.org/workshop or call Stephen Ministries at 314-428-2600.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.