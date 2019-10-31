MARGATE — Steven B. Marchiano has recently assumed the role of chief financial officer of Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. In this position at the nonprofit agency, Marchiano is responsible for the following departments: Payroll, Accounts Payable, Billing & Accounts Receivable, Contracts, Grants and Audits, as well as developing new financial strategies for the organization’s growth.
“I’m proud to be part of the JFS organization, which consistently offers programs and resources that are impactful to many residents of our community. A common vision to be able to engage and make a difference within the community in which I live and work, is certainly rewarding,” said Marchiano.
A seasoned professional, Marchiano most recently served as the executive vice president of finance, administration and compliance at Cape Counseling Services Inc. for more than 30 years. Prior to that role, he held senior accountant and staff accountant positions at companies in the southern New Jersey and Philadelphia markets.
“The JFS board and staff are thrilled Steve joined our hard-working team. His career experience, coupled with his enthusiasm, are a perfect fit for our organization,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS chief executive officer.
A graduate of Stockton University, Marchiano earned a master's degree in business administration. In addition, he holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting from the same institution. Marchiano also is a certified public accountant.
His professional affiliations include vice chair of the CFO Group, New Jersey Association of Mental Health & Addiction Agencies; member of the Stockton University School of Business Advisory Board; treasurer of the Cape Atlantic Integrated Network for Kids; and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. In addition, Marchiano was recently presented with the Visible Impact Recognition Award by the NJAMHAA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.