042320_gal_Holocaust Center
Stockton University / provided

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP _  The Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University will commemorate the annual Holocaust Remembrance ceremony, Yom HaShoah - Unto Every Person There Is A Name, with a weeklong series of programs on the Stockton Public Access TV channel (Comcast local channel 9) from April 20-27.

The programming will include oral history testimonies from local Holocaust survivors and documentary films.  In addition, Yom HaShoah services with keynote addresses by local Holocaust survivors from 2019, 2018, and 2015 will also be available on YouTube.

Yom HaShoah commemorates the approximately six million Jews who perished in the Holocaust, and the Jewish resistance against the Nazis.

 “I will miss gathering with the local community in person this year,” Holocaust Center Executive Director Gail Rosenthal said. “But, I hope the community with take advantage of the opportunity to learn more through the programming we are offering on Stockton TV and on YouTube.”

The TV schedule is also available on the Stockton website at stockton.edu.

HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE PROGRAMMING

Yom HaShoah 2019 YouTube Link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lkb-9AgsM_o&feature=youtu.be

Yom HaShoah 2018 YouTube Link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W4OX0lA9GoM&feature=youtu.be

Yom HaShoah 2015 Youtube Link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GH367ijCI2A&feature=youtu.be

TV  SCHEDULE  (Comcast local access channel 9)

WEDNESDAY – APRIL 22, 2020

8 p.m. – Daniel’s Story

8:13 p.m. – Triumph of Memory

8:42 p.m. – Testimony of Sydney and Rosalie Simon

9:43 p.m. – Courage to Care

10:11 p.m.- Testimony of Norris Biron

11:01 p.m. – Daring to Resist

THURSDAY – APRIL 23, 2020

8:03 p.m. – Yom HaShoah 2018

9:46 p.m. – Warsaw Ghetto Uprising

10:09 p.m. – Holocaust Testimony of Jeanette Ehrlich

11:32 p.m. – A Good Man in Hell

11:45 p.m. – A Special Evening with ZlataFilipovick                                                                                

 

FRIDAY – APRIL 24, 2020

6 p.m. – Holocaust Testimony of Miriam Bronkesh

7:52 p.m. – Alexander Zapruder – Salvaged Pages

8:45 p.m. – Holocaust Testimony of ManashaBronkesh

10:42 p.m. – Diamonds in the Snow                                                                                                            

11:41 p.m.– From Despair, Hope  

 

SUNDAY – APRIL 26, 2020

3:30 p.m. – Yom HaShoah 2017

4:53 p.m. – Reflections of an Auschwitz Educator

5:41 p.m. – Courage to Care

6:09 p.m. – Holocaust Testimony of Zena Gurland

8:10 p.m. – Daring to Resist

9:07 p.m. – Holocaust Testimony of Greta Meinstein Seelig                                                

9:24 p.m. – Alexander Zapruder – Salvaged Pages

10:18 p.m. – Righteous Among Nations – The Arlette deMonceauMichaelis Story       

MONDAY – APRIL 27, 2020

5:30 p.m. –  "There Were Good People...Doing Extraordinary Deeds: Leo Ullman's Story"

5:54 p.m. – Railways of the Holocaust – Journey to Stockton

6:10 p.m. – Holocaust Testimony of Rose Jacoby

8:08 p.m. – Righteous Among Nations – The Arlette deMonceauMichaelis Story

8:14 p.m. – Holocaust Testimony of Jack Zawid

11:11 p.m. – Courage to Care

11:40 p.m. – Daniel’s Story

                                                                              

Tags

Load comments