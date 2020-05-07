Galloway Township — Stockton University has begun taking applications from students to obtain emergency grants through the federal CARES Act program.
Stockton received $5 million to provide Stockton CARES Emergency Grants for eligible students.
The funds are available to students who are eligible for federal financial aid. More than 85% of Stockton students receive federal financial aid, and more may now be eligible.
The Stockton CARES Emergency Grant funds can be used to cover expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including lost wages for student workers, food, housing, child care, health care, and costs related to academics including computers or internet access students may have purchased to accommodate the move to online courses.
“We know that our student workers rely on their income to help pay for college,” Stockton Financial Aid Director Heidi Kovalick said. “We encourage all of our students, and especially our student workers, to take advantage of this opportunity to recoup funds they have lost, or expenses they may have incurred.”
All students received an email from Stockton’s Financial Aid Office outlining the program and linking to the application for the grant funds. The deadline to apply is May 15.
Students should begin receiving the grants within 14 days of their grant approval. More information and the application is online at Stockton.edu/CARES.
Kovalick said the financial aid office is also notifying students and parents that if their financial situation has changed as a result of COVID-19, they may be eligible for adjusted federal financial aid for the current 2019-20 academic year as well as 2020-21.
“We recognize that many families have lost jobs during the pandemic and are not in the same financial situation as they were when they first applied,” Kovalick said. “We will work with them to reevaluate their status and adjust their aid if we can.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.