Reading is a girl's best friend! Atlantic City Diamonds Julia Rosso, Brittney Pearl and Stacy Schweigart share some time with young readers Ellie Buchbinder, 2, and Vanessa Buryta, 2½, both of Brigantine.

 Karen Nowalsky / Submitted

BRIGANTINE — The city branch of the Atlantic County Library System received a visit from members of the Atlantic City Diamonds Dance Team on Friday, Sept. 20, for preschool storytime. The Diamonds plan on visiting the branch every other Friday morning through Dec. 13.

Cheer on reading Fridays, Oct. 4 and 18; Nov. 1, 15 and 29; and Dec. 13 with the Diamonds as part of the branch's regular 10:30 a.m. Stories, Stay and Play sessions for ages 1½ to 3 years old.

Support your child’s early literacy skills by hearing enjoyable stories, singing songs and making a quick craft at the Brigantine branch each Friday, Sept. 13 through Dec. 20. Stay and play in the kids’ room afterwards. Siblings welcome.

To learn more about any of these activities, call the library branch at 609-266-0110. The Brigantine branch of the library is at 201 15th St. South.

