BRIGANTINE — The city branch of the Atlantic County Library System received a visit from members of the Atlantic City Diamonds Dance Team on Friday, Sept. 20, for preschool storytime. The Diamonds plan on visiting the branch every other Friday morning through Dec. 13.
Cheer on reading Fridays, Oct. 4 and 18; Nov. 1, 15 and 29; and Dec. 13 with the Diamonds as part of the branch's regular 10:30 a.m. Stories, Stay and Play sessions for ages 1½ to 3 years old.
Support your child’s early literacy skills by hearing enjoyable stories, singing songs and making a quick craft at the Brigantine branch each Friday, Sept. 13 through Dec. 20. Stay and play in the kids’ room afterwards. Siblings welcome.
To learn more about any of these activities, call the library branch at 609-266-0110. The Brigantine branch of the library is at 201 15th St. South.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.