EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Storybook Land will host its fourth annual Special Abilities Night 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.
Special Needs Night is a sensory-friendly event, with reduced lights and noise and limited ticket sales to avoid overcrowding. Children will receive extra close attention from the park’s friendly and educated staff.
The team at Storybook Land recognized years ago that many of the families that frequent the park have members with special abilities. The choice to open the park on a weeknight and hold the event between the busy summer season and the Halloween happenings was designed to reduce crowd size and create a wonderful experience for those attending.
Storybook Land is honored to support the needs of children with special abilities in a way that will allow the individuals and their families to enjoy a night out. Ticket sales for this event will be limited to avoid overcrowding.
Storybook Land is at 6415 Black Horse Pike (Routes 40/322).
This is a pre-sold ticketed event for Special Needs Families. Call guest services for details at 609-646-0103, ext 5. Special Rate Advance tickets are $17.95 plus tax per person and available for purchase on the park’s website, storybookland.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.