BRIGANTINE —The Marine Mammal Stranding Center is seeking donations, it said in a news release.
While many people are being affected in some way by the coronavirus, climate change and increased pollution continue to be serious threats to marine mammals and sea turtles, it said.
Each year the center sees more animals ashore because of pollution and other human-caused injuries or illnesses. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center does not turn animals away in their hour of need, even those coming from outside the area.
Seal season is here, it said. It now has five seals under its care, and dozens more have been through the doors, were healed and released back to the sea during the season.
All of this has taxed its limited funds. "We don’t want to sugar coat the desperation that we are feeling right now. With canceled fundraisers and donations at an all-time low, we are now looking to you, our supporters, to help keep our work going through the coming months," it said in the release.
Donations to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center support the only facility in the state of New Jersey that rescues marine mammals and sea turtles. Since 1978, it has responded to more than 5,467 animals ashore. Gifts will be used to save marine mammals and sea turtles from certain death, to find and control disease among the animals, to bring attention to toxins and pathogens that have caused the deaths of many that come ashore too late to be saved.
See MMSC.org/ways-to-donate to donate, adopt a seal or become a member.
