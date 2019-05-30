6 summer-friendly May make-up tips

With summer nearly here, no one wants to look overly made up. We all want an easy breezy kind of look and routine. Here are some pointers, tips and techniques that will help you to get out the door fast and still look smashing!
1. Primer: Primers come in all forms: sprays, gels, liquids, and creams. A favorite face primer like Motives Cosmetics' Insta Smooth or Complexion Perfection are good choices. Primers help smooth and refine the skin. Most contain ingredients that help nourish and protect the skin as well. Use the primer alone or over moisturizer to give a natural yet smoother appearance to skin. Use with a bit of concealer on the focal points — under eyes, corners of mouth, and around nose or any other red or blemished areas — and smooth out with a brush or beauty blender. You can always add foundation, but most can get away with just the basics of a great primer and a little concealer. Or, see below for our BB/CC cream recommendations.
2. Powder: Use the correct powder. There are loose and pressed, translucent and tinted, dewy and matte finishes. Use loose with a big fluffy brush to set make up, or over the above primer to give an even more refined finish. Use translucent or try a tinted one to add a hint of color to skin. Matte finish is great in summer months as we tend to get dewy all by ourselves! Pressed powders are used primarily for touch ups on the run — match your skin tone or use a translucent for best blend.
3. Setting sprays: These are a must year round. These light but essential mists help to set make up and give skin an extra bit of hydration and protection. Some are formulated to prolong the life of your make up and keep you looking fresh all day. We like all of Skindinavia’s setting spray offerings. Some setting sprays help you keep shine at bay, such as Motives' No More Shine. And for all of us over-50-somethings, Motives has an anti-aging 10 Years Younger Spray that does wonders for loose sagging skin all while keeping make up intact and skin looking wonderful.
4. Bronzer: Use a bronzer to create a sun-kissed, healthful glow. There are so many to choose from, with many different price points and shimmer levels. Opt for one that makes you feel radiant! Here is a DIY for one to make at home without any chemicals: mix together 3 parts cinnamon powder, 1 part nutmeg powder, 1 part cocoa powder and 2 to 3 parts cornstarch or arrow root powder. Mix well and apply with a fluffy brush! You may want to experiment with small amounts to get the perfect hue for your skin. If you like more glow, add a bit of mica powder. Apply to cheeks, temples, eyelids, under jaw and tip of nose. Add to lips and top with a gloss or lip balm for an added touch of summer! It can also be used with an angle brush at the base of lashes as a neutral liner both on lower and upper lids. Wet the brush with a little of your setting spray or good old H2O for a darker liner. Store in an airtight container. You can also add essential oils such as rose or lavender to make it a rub-on bronzer.
5. Waterproof products: Use sparingly. Although these may be your go-to for beach and poolside as well as for water sporting, these products are usually very hard on your skin. They take a lot of scrubbing and chemical removers to get off the skin, too, which causes more sensitivity and can cause damage if you aren’t careful.
6. BB/CC creams: BB and CC creams are great for summer for several reasons. They are like an all-in-one primer, spackle and paint! They can feel lighter than going the full foundation route and help even out skin tone or a fresh sunburn or peeling tan. Need less coverage? Go with a BB cream. CC creams provide a bit more coverage for those with enlarged pores, break outs or uneven skin tone. One of the most popular brands is IT Cosmetics. Again, here is a DIY for a quick at home BB/CC cream to get you out the door in a flash! Mix your own primer + foundation + sunscreen or moisturizer + powder together and apply! Add a hint of your bronzer to get the glow of a fresh tan!
BONUS TIME! One last trick! If you like the look of blush even in the summer but don’t want it to look over done, try applying it over primer and then adding a bit of BB cream or light foundation over it and blend well! It gives a radiant look without looking too artificial. Then set it and forget it!
Thanks for reading Beauty Bits! Let me know what you want to see here. I will do my best to focus on your requests.
Beauty Bits by Kelly Herbst appears monthly. Herbst is a professional cosmetologist and beauty educator and owner of The Hair Studio of Ocean City. You can submit questions to her at kellyh99@comcast.net.