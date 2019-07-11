Brian’s Walk helps many of our eighth-grade students attend Holy Spirit High School. Brian Woods was a courageous young man who through faith and prayers had miraculous healings of leukemia, bacterial spinal meningitis, a bladder disease and a brain tumor that disappeared as the doctors were going to operate.
Brian was confined to a wheelchair with no use of his atrophied hands, arms and legs when another unexplainable healing took place, restoring the use of his hands. Some of the healings happened after Brian was carried up Cross Mountain in Medjugorje by his brother and Martin Sheen. Brian was a daily communicant and prayed the rosary with his family every day. He never stopped smiling until his death in 1999 at age 29.
Local students have been awarded thousands of dollars to attend parochial schools.
Turning back the pages to…
1950-Joe Mason (Atlantic High) led Bucknell to an undefeated season. Mason, known as the “Golden Toe” set NCAA records for field goals and extra points.
1964 Fifty Years ago in 1964 Paul Tomlin (CVS Paul) was a freshman at Bucknell when the team won the Lambert Cup signifying supremacy in the East. A few weeks ago Paul and his wife Terry returned to his alma mater where the school was honoring the 1964 Lambert Cup champions on their fiftieth anniversary. Many members of the team were teammates of Paul.
1970-Holy Spirit Stars Chris Stoll (Holy Spirit and -Bruce Hunt (Atlantic High) and Gerry Stoll (Holy Spirit) were named to the Camden Courier Post Football All selected in 1988 and Andrew Hunt (Holy Spirit) in 1996.
1997- Ryan Cooke helped Holy Spirit stun Bridgeton 27-26 on a last period lightning strike touchdown
2009-Press of Atlantic City All-Stars- Pollock Nigel Jones and Donta Football, Kelsey Frost and Daniela Cassara Tennis, Steve Santiago, Sean O’Neil, Sean Peterson(Holy Spirit) and Hector Buesco(Atlantic High) Soccer.
2010- Locals Sam Martelli, Dominick Hurd, and Ismail Naji played well for the Vikings in their final game of the season. Hurd ran for a fourth quarter touchdown. The Vikings finished the season with a 7-4 record under new coach Tom Kelly.
2011-EJ Stoltzfus (Holy Spirit) was selected as Delaware’s “Rookie of the Year”. The freshman celebrated the announcement by delivering a game winning two run single with the bases loaded and one out in the eighth inning to propel Delaware to an 11-9 win over Princeton. EJ continues to shine with the glove at shortstop
2014-Abbey Gragg, Katie Lund, Haley Huff and Aliza Haider for sparked the Atlantic High swim team to a win over Holy Spirit. (Besides swimming together, twin sisters Abbey and Maddie Gragg also rowed together on the Viking crew team. Both are outstanding students.)
Holy spirit High School boys and girls varsity eights continued to dominate area crews as both were named the Press area’s # I crews. The boys crew consisted of locals Jacob Fabel and Harrison Gargel and cox Ave Mc Fadden, Kris walls, Steve brown, Patrick Shober, Jack Marczyk, Austin Theuret, and Brett Hanson. The varsity eight boat won three key rowing challenges and finished second in the Stotesbury cup. The Spartan boys were named the Press Boys Crew Team of the Year. Spirit’s Mike Giegerich was named the Press Area Coach of the Year.
2015-This year at the North School Commencement Frank Burbridge presented Kevin Curau, Anthony Lawler, Autumn Bozarth, and William Hoffman with scholarships totaling $4,000. All will be attending Holy Spirit. You can help keep the work of Brian Woods alive by participating in the walk.
In addition the Stanley W. Marczyk Scholarship Foundation presented a $12,000 scholarship to Brigantine student Natalia Mecca and a $4,000 scholarship to Jadin Eafrati also of Brigantine North