MARGATE — The Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation is going to award surfers prizes for shredding to help people with cancer, both on and off the water.
Prizes for the 19th annual Surf For A Cause will include divisional trophies for the surfing competition and top fundraisers will win for collecting online donations.
The Surf It Forward campaign, to be held Sept. 7 at Decatur Avenue Beach, is open to surfers and spectators. The top three fundraisers in both the 18-years and older category, and the 17-years and younger category, will receive prizes.
The winning fundraiser in each category will receive a custom-shaped surfboard from Brian Wynn Surfboards, built to their specifications. The second-place fundraiser in each category will receive a Hamboards skateboard designed to mimic a surfboard in its riding style. The third-place fundraiser will receive a gift certificate to Heritage Surf and Sport in Margate.
Surfing contest entries are $50 per division and $15 for each additional division. Entries are free for grom boys, 11 years old and younger and gromette girls, 12 years old and younger, divisions. There are also divisions for longboard and standup paddleboard. Anyone who raises $75 will receive a Surf It Forward hat and sticker. All entries include a Surf For A Cause T-shirt and a ticket to the after party.
Surfers are required to check in between 7 to 8 a.m. the day of the event. The first heat will begin at 8 a.m. Registration is online only, and surfers cannot sign up on the beach.
Trophies will be awarded to the top three winners in each of the following age divisions: groms 11 and younger, gromettes 12 and younger, boys 12-14, junior men's 15-17, men’s 18-24, masters men 25-34, legends 45 and older, girls 13-15, women 16 and older, open longboard and open stand-up paddleboard.
Spectators are welcome to come out and watch the surfing, which will be followed by an after party at 4 p.m. on the outdoor deck at Ventura’s Greenhouse, which is open to the public. Tickets to the after party only are $25 and can be purchased online by clicking "Register" on Crowdrise.com, or at the event.
Again this year, the foundation will partner with the Heart of Surfing Foundation to work with special needs children and teach them to surf at Surf for A Cause.
Longtime foundation trustee and supporter Dan Celluci, of Northfield, will be honored at this year’s event for his years of service to the organization.
Sponsorships and raffle items are still being accepted. Contact Michael Wright at mike@sparkable.com. See TheDRCF.org for information.
