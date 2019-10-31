MARGATE — Jewish Family Service has partnered once again with the Susan G. Komen Central and South Jersey Affiliate to help fund the agency’s Women’s Health Network.
As a visionary donor of the agency, the affiliate has contributed more than $525,000 to JFS through its Community Grants program. These funds enable JFS to offer breast health education and reduce barriers to mammography diagnostic screenings.
Through the support of the network’s Nurse Navigator and JFS Case Managers, more than 3,500 women have learned risk factors associated with breast cancer through educational workshops and personalized consultations since the program’s inception in 2011. Nearly 1,800 of these women received potentially lifesaving mammograms and follow-up diagnostic tests.
With its enhanced education program, JFS has been able to increase participation in annual and diagnostic breast cancer screenings among women over the age of 40.
“Medically underserved women in Atlantic County face a number of barriers to obtain optimal breast health. JFS helps these women navigate the medical system and obtain breast screenings, many of whom may otherwise forgo getting screened,” said Sharon Simon, JFS director of Women’s Health Network.
As a Komen grantee, JFS supports the 2019 Komen Central and South Jersey More Than Pink Walk scheduled to take place Sunday, Nov. 3, at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson.
People can join JFS and the Susan G. Komen Central and South Jersey Affiliate in their mission to help save lives and end breast cancer by signing up as a walker, runner or donor at KomenCSNJ.org/Race.
For more information about JFS programs and events, call 609-822-1108 or see JFSAtlantic.org.
