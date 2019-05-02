Take time to get plants acclimated to the outdoors — Cultivating Thoughts

Question: I often hear people say I need to harden off my plants before I plant them outside. What does this mean and how do I do it? Should I harden all plants or is it only certain types of plants?
Answer: The term “hardening off” refers to the process of gradually introducing transplants and seedlings to the outside to allow them the opportunity to slowly adapt to sunlight, cooler temperatures, wind and dry air. We typically think of hardening off when we are talking about vegetable plants, but any plants that have been started indoors or in greenhouses under ideal conditions will perform better if they have this chance to get gradually acclimated to changing environmental conditions.
The goal of hardening off is to cause plant cell walls to thicken, changing soft, succulent growth to firmer, harder tissue. Hardening off causes the plant growth to slow, thickens the natural waxes on leaf surfaces which will reduce the rate of water loss, encourages cell walls to develop more lignin to strengthen them, stimulates more rapid root development, generates a reduction in the amount of freeze-prone water in plant cells, and increases the amount of carbohydrates in plant tissues.
To properly harden off hour plants, plan to give them time outside over 7-10 days gradually. The easiest way to harden transplants is to place them out in a shaded spot that is protected from the wind on warm days, bringing them in at night. Subject them to more extended periods of sunlight each day, while cutting back on watering. You also want to reduce the frequency of fertilization during this time. One exception, harden tomatoes by reducing water only. Tomatoes exposed to cool temperatures may a develop a disorder called catfacing, which causes the fruit to be misshapen. You want to reduce the frequency of watering to slow plant growth, but don’t allow plants to wilt.
Don’t put tender seedlings outdoors on windy days or when temperatures are below 45° F. Even cold-hardy plants will be hurt if exposed to freezing temperatures before they are hardened.
You should harden off any plants that have been grown inside or in a greenhouse under ideal conditions. Keep this in mind not only as you begin to think about transplanting the seedlings you have grown, but also as you venture out into local nurseries. The plants that are outside have been hardened off already and are ready for your garden. The ones you choose from greenhouses will need acclimation time to have the best start.
Do you have more questions about seed starting and transplanting? Contact your local extension office. Atlantic County residents can contact the Master Gardener Helpline at 609-625-0056. Cape May County Residents can call 609-465-5115, ext.3607.
Upcoming event
Atlantic County Master Gardeners will be available to answer gardening questions and take samples for plant identification or diagnoses throughout the county this spring and summer:
• Our next plant diagnostics event will be May 11 at the Linwood Farmers Market.
• Our annual Atlantic County Master Gardener Plant Sale and Community Education Event will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 18 at the David C. Wood 4H Center, 3210 N.J. Highway 50 in Mays Landing. We will have a wide range of annuals, perennials, vegetable plants and native pollinator plants. We have speakers throughout the day on various gardening topics. ACUA master composters, Rutgers environmental stewards, and 4H groups will also be joining us with demonstrations and information about their programs.
Do you have a gardening related question you would like answered here? Please forward your questions to Belinda Chester, Master Gardener Program Coordinator, Rutgers Cooperative Extension Office, 6260 Old Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. You can also submit questions at Rutgers-atlantic.org/garden or email them to currents@catamaran.com; please include “garden question” in the subject line.