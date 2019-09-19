As the Jewish community prepares to welcome year 5780, Temple Beth Shalom has announced the plans for the High Holy Days. The Rosh Hashanah new year's service will begin 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. The daily services on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 will commence at 9:30 a.m.
On the first day, the Tashlich, the symbolic casting of sins into the sea, will take place on the Sixth Street South beach about 2 p.m.
The Yom Kippur, Day of Atonement, schedule begins with Kol Nidre prayers at 6 p.m. Oct. 8.
The services Oct. 9 begin at 9:30 a.m., and the Yizkor memorial service is scheduled for about noon.
Once again, the break-the-fast supper will take place 7:26 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Brigantine CER. Reservations are essential for that event.
Anyone needing more information on any of these events can contact the synagogue office at 609-266-0403.
The services will be led by the long-standing rabbi of Temple Beth Shalom, Rabbi Gerald Fox. The rabbi, who is president of the South Jersey Board of Rabbis and Cantors, is known for his moving readings and for his insights and inspirations.
This year there will be a new cantor presenting the melodic interpretations. Rabbi/Cantor Alan LaPayover, who performed the duties for the last 12 years, has bowed out due to personal and familial circumstances.
Temple Beth Shalom was very fortunate to find a stellar replacement to step in as cantor this year, Cantor Nancy Abramson. Abramson is the current director of the H. L. Miller Cantorial School and College of Jewish Music at the Jewish Theological Seminary in New York City, and she served for years as the cantor at the famed Park Avenue Synagogue in New York as well.
Temple Beth Shalom extends a welcome to all and wishes everyone the traditional greeting, “May you be inscribed and sealed in the book of life.”
