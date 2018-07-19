Temple Beth Shalom held its first week of Childen's Bingo on Thursday, July 5.
This summer will mark the 26th season of Temple Beth Shalom hosting its weekly Children’s Bingo program on Thursday evenings during July and August from 7 to 8:30 p.m. This free program runs through Aug. 16 and is open to locals, visitors and children from neighboring communities ages 6 to 12. We are happy to continue this wonderful tradition. This program is provided for all youths without regard to race or religion; all are welcome. Judging by the overwhelming number of children who come each year, our program is a huge success.
Klezmer Brunch
Members of Brigantine Temple Beth Shalom worked hard in the kitchen and setting tables for the Klezmer Brunch held Sunday, July 15. Tickets to the event sold out and the attendees were treated to a delicious brunch and the Odessa Klezmer Band.
Adult education events
In an increasingly precarious world for Jews in Jewish households, Temple Beth Shalom is presenting a dynamic series on anti-Semitism. Steve Sarratore, a former professor and college administrator, will lead us as we explore this particularly relevant topic, looking at our past, present and future. Join us for a light Sunday brunch at 11:15 a.m., with learning to follow shortly thereafter. All are welcome, but please RSVP so that we can plan appropriately.
The second part of the two-program series will be held Sunday, Aug. 12, and will cover the following topic: “The First Jewish Superman; Why the Jews Needed the Golem and What We Need Today.” Join us as we screen a film version of the Golem, with learning and a lively discussion to follow.
Annual bazaar
Temple Beth Shalom invites you to donate good, clean merchandise and to shop its annual bazaar, where you will find the best buys on the island of Brigantine. The bazaar will be held Sunday, Aug. 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine. Please, no early birds! We have a great variety of merchandise including books, dishes, pictures, linens, toys and games, jewelry, knick-knacks and many more great items. Everything is priced to sell! Don't miss out. You’ve waited all year and the time has finally arrived, so come on over to our air-conditioned auditorium.
For more information, contact the Temple office at 609-266-0403. The Temple is at 4441 W. Brigantine Ave. (the corner of 45th Street and Brigantine Avenue).