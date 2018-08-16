Temple Beth Shalom's annual bazaar will be held rain or shine 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018 starting at 9 am to 1 pm. Please, no early birds.

The bazaar will have a great variety of merchandise including books, dishes, pictures, linens, toys and games, jewelry, knick-knacks and many more items. Everything is priced to sell.

Come on over to our air-conditioned auditorium.

For more information, contact the temple office at 609-266-0403. The temple is at 4441 W. Brigantine Ave., the corner of 45th Street and Brigantine Avenue.

